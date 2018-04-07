You are here: Home » India » Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli says Friendship is important than agreement

Updated on April 7, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Khadga Prasad Oli is on his visit to India. During an exclusive conversation with ANI,

When he was asked on what kind of agreements does he expect to  discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Friendship is more important than agreement.”

Nepal PM India visit

Nepal PM Oli (Image Courtesy: ANI/Ventuno)

While discussing about his visit to India he said, “I visited India after India invited me. We have friendly neighbours and we have friendly relations with both of neighbours (India and China).

They are developed and advanced than us so we want to take opportunity to get together with both of them. We are neutral as we are geographically placed in the centre.”

(Inputs from ANI/Ventunotech.com)

