NDS Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament concludes in Leh on May 8

May 9, 2018

A month-long NDS (Nawang Dorjay Stobdan) Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament Cup concluded in Leh on May 08. Tip-Top Sporting Club beat Kashmir Stars by 26 runs to win the final.

36 teams from different parts of Leh including a team from Kashmir participated in the tournament. Annually NDS tournament is organized by Tip Top Sports and Cultural Welfare Society Leh in the memory of Late Nawang Dorjay and Stobdan who laid down their precious lives while fighting for the grant of Hill Council Status to Ladakh region in the 1989 agitation.

The final match was played between Leh United and Tip Top in which Leh United won by 9 runs.

