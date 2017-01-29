Naveen Patnaik sworn in as Odisha Chief Minister for the fourth time

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fourth consecutive time. Naveen Patnaik along with 21 Ministers were administered the oath of office by Governor SC Jamir.

Naveen Patnaik is the 14th Chief Minister of Odisha. He is the founding chief of the Biju Janata Dal Political Party. He is the most popular voted politician and is known as ‘Mr Clean’ by his followers.

Naveen Patnaik is a great writer and published three books. He entered into the politics after his father’s Biju Patnaik’s demise in 1997 and founded Biju Janata Dal Party named after his father.

Naveen Parnaik got into an alliance with the BJP and won the elections in 2000, thus became the Chief Minister of Odisha. He worked a lot in developing the state and fought against corruption and tried to control bureaucracy and transformed into a machine for the development of the state.

His mannerism “Stand against Corruption” and Pro-poor policies” made him to win votes in the elections and made him to win elections for three times. He won and sworn in as the Chief Minister in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.