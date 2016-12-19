How to treat Underarm Darkening Naturally?

Usage of razors and deodorants for removing unwanted hair makes your underarms dark looking and ugly. It thus does not allow you to wear sleeveless garments and makes you feel embarrassed.

Try these natural tips to get rid of dark underarms:

Coconut Oil : As coconut oil is easily available in our homes try coconut oil for dark underarms. Use warm coconut oil for massaging the underarms and leave it for half an hour. Afterwards go for a steam bath and have a warm exfoliating bath using a good quality scrub. If you do this 3 to 4 times a week, you can find amazing results.

Make a pack using milk and flour : Make a thick paste using milk and white or wheat flour. Apply it as a thick layer on your dark underarms. Allow it to dry for some time and rinse it off later. This paste helps in exfoliating the dead cells of the skin and the milk in the mixture lightens your skin.

Vinegar Pack: Vinegar pack is for those who are not allergic to the vinegar. Make a thick paste with milk and few drops of vinegar. Apply this thick paste on the affected areas and allow it to dry for about 20 minutes. Scrub it off after drying and take a warm bath after that.

Make a pack with yogurt, lemon juice, turmeric and besan: The pack made with these ingredients is known as home lightening pack. Mix yogurt, lemon juice, turmeric and besan and apply it on the area. Allowit to dry for about 20 minutes. Use warm water to wash it off after drying. Do this several times for several days to get the best results.

So now after trying any of the above tips, please comment whether you found these tips useful?

Also let us know if you know any other tips for the same purpose.