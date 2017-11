You are here: Home

Dina Wadia, the only child of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah aged 98 years died in New York on Thursday.

Dina Wadia is survived by her son, Nusli Wadia who is a Wadia Group Chairman, daughter Diana Wadia and great-grandsons.

Dina Wadia got married to a Parsi businessman and lived in India and afterwards shifted to the United States.

She went to Pakistan when her father died and then again only once in 2004.