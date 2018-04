As the nation is yet to recover from the brutal rape incidents in Kathua, Unnao and Surat, another rape case of a minor from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar is adding another blot on the issue of safety of minors.

Here, a six-year-old was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old boy and now the victim’s kin is demanding justice and wants strict action to be taken against him.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused and further probe is underway.