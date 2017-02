Mexico Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Mexico squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

José de Jesús Corona (Goalkeeper)

Francisco Javier Rodríguez (Defender)

Carlos Salcido (Defender)

Rafael Márquez (Defender) (Captain)

Diego Reyes (Defender)

Héctor Herrera (Midfielder)

Miguel Layún (Defender)

Marco Fabián (Midfielder)

Raúl Jiménez (Forward)

Giovani dos Santos (Forward)

Alan Pulido (Forward)

Alfredo Talavera (Goalkeeper)

Guillermo Ochoa (Goalkeeper)

Javier Hernández (Forward)

Héctor Moreno (Defender)

Miguel Ángel Ponce (Defender)

Isaác Brizuela (Midfielder)

Andrés Guardado (Defender)

Oribe Peralta (Forward)

Javier Aquino (Midfielder)

Carlos Peña (Midfielder)

Paul Aguilar (Defender)

José Juan Vázquez (Midfielder)

Coach : Miguel Herrera