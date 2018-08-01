Mexico Plane Crash : Passengers survive after aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexican plane with flight number 2431 with 100 passengers on board crashed in Durango state and it was a lucky escape for passengers as no fatalities were reported.

The plane was an Embraer 190 with 100 passengers capacity and it was bound for Mexico City when crashed.

The Mexican plane crashed in a field near the Durango airport on July 31 in which around 85 people were injured, some with severe injuries. Rescue workers and firefighters reached the accident spot to carry out the rescue operations.

As per the preliminary reports, the AeroMexican plane crashed due to bad weather conditions as said by Grupo Aeroportuario Centre of Durango airport.

The plane was almost full with 97 passengers and four crew members and it came down at around 4 PM local time. The plane was taking off but there was a bang and it was on ground without any warning.

As per the local TV images, the plane was severely damaged and smoke was rising into the sky. The plane made an emergency landing about 10 km from the airport after taking off.

The passengers suffered injuries due to fire that resulted from the accident and there were no reports of burn victims. Many left the plane on foot.