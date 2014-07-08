Mexico hit by 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake

The Pacific Coasts of Southern Mexico and Central America experienced an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude on monday. Reports says that at least 2 persons are dead and many houses are damaged in Guatemala.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 6:23 am on the Pacific Coast 1 mile (2 kilometers) north-northeast of Puerto Madero, near the Guatemala border. Initially a magnitude of 7.1 was thought but lowered to 6.9. The quake was centered 37 miles (60 kilometers) below the surface.

Firefighters spokesman Raul Hernandez said that at least two people died when the walls of their home got collapsed in the Guatemalan town of San Marcos near the Mexico border. He also said that nearly 30 homes got collapsed. There were reports of even landslides and even utility poles got damaged.

Guatemala is now experiencing power outages due to earthquake. The adults and children ran out of their homes as they got frightened due to the quake.

The people expressed that they ran out to the streets as they thought that their houses were going to collapse.