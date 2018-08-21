Man attacks sleeping man outside shop in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, a man sleeping outside a shop was attacked by an unknown person who threw stone on the sleeping person’s head and injured him badly.

This scene took place in Alwar district of Rajasthan and the sleeping was seriously injured when a man attacked him on August 20 midnight outside a shop in Civil Lines colony.

The injured person was immediately rushed to nearby hospital and is getting treatment. The man who injured sleeping person was arrested immediately. Police registered an FIR and the further investigation is underway.