You are here: Home » Crime News Stories » Man attacks sleeping man outside shop in Rajasthan

Man attacks sleeping man outside shop in Rajasthan

Updated on August 21, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

In a shocking incident, a man sleeping outside a shop was attacked by an unknown person who threw stone on the sleeping person’s head and injured him badly.

This scene took place in Alwar district of Rajasthan and the sleeping was seriously injured when a man attacked him on August 20 midnight outside a shop in Civil Lines colony.

Rajasthan crime news ANI/Ventunotech.com)

The injured person was immediately rushed to nearby hospital and is getting treatment. The man who injured sleeping person was arrested immediately. Police registered an FIR and the further investigation is underway.

You May Also Like

Telugu actress Annapurna’s daughter Keerthi hangs herself to death
Telugu actress Annapurna’s daughter Keerthi hangs herself to death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *