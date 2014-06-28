Make your skin beautiful with Sugar!

We all wish to make our face look beautiful by using all the costly creams available in the market. They may or may not give results. We can make our skin look good by using the materials easily available in the kitchen. Sugar is one among the things which helps in brightening our skin.

Sugar helps in removing the dead skin which is accumulated on the face and makes our skin smooth and glowing.

See some tips which uses sugar for getting beautiful skin:

Add sugar to honey and apply this paste on the face as a thin layer. Wash your face after some time. The antibacterial properties present in the honey makes your skin smooth and bright.

Add 5 spoons of olive oil and 2 spoons of honey to 2 spoons of sugar. Mix them well and apply this mixture to your body before going for a bath. Massage your body smoothly and take bath after that. Olive oil and honey gives moisture to your skin and sugar helps in exfoliating the dead cells from the skin and makes your skin look beautiful.

To 2 spoons of coconut oil add few pieces of ginger and 2 spoons of sugar. Apply it on your body and wash it after 15 minutes. It brightens your skin.

Add coconut oil, 1/4th cup aloe vera juice, 2-3 spoons of almond powder, sugar and some glycerine and mix them well. Apply this mixture on your body and wash it off after drying. It not only makes your skin beautiful but also makes it healthy.

So now when you want to be beautiful try any of the above tips for better results and share your views with us with your valuable comments. Also tell us any other tips you know for making our skin glow.