Mahesh Babu in guest role for “Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini”

Mahesh Babu is going to be seen in a guest role for the first time in the film ‘Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini’. Even though Mahesh Babu had given his voice for the films like Jalsa and Baadshah, he is going to do a cameo in the upcoming ‘Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini’ film.

Sudheer Babu who is the brother-in-law of Mahesh Babu is the hero of the film. Nanditha, ‘Prema Katha Chitram’ fame is going to act beside Sudheer Babu. Sudheer Babu and Nanditha acted together for the film ‘Prema Katha Chitram’. Now they are going to work for the second time.

Mahesh Babu’s role will be different and very interesting in this movie. This role will be loved by his fans and Sudheer Babu played an important role to get the acceptance from Mahesh Babu. He acted very quickly to do the role when he listened to the story of the movie.

Presently, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of “Aagadu”. After 10 days, scenes related to the Mahesh Babu will be shot for “Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini”.

Chandru is the director of the film. This film is thought to be the remake of the super hit Kannada movie “Charminar”. Giri Babu, MS Narayana and Kishore Das are playing other important roles in the movie.