Lord of the Rings becomes the most expensive TV series

As the trend of TV series is picking up, the small screen adaptation of ‘Lord of the Rings’ is all set to be the most expensive TV series ever. However, the popular series is surrounded by battle over its rights between Netflix and Amazon for quite some time.

(Image Courtesy: ANI/Ventuno)

The negotiations have resulted in Amazon acquiring the rights of the series, adapted from JRR Tolkien’s books for USD 250 million. The deal has happened for five-season series which suggest that the show will come on floors within two years.

The series is expected to cost upward of USD 1 million, with all castings, producers, and visual effects factored in. The fantasy-adventure genre films came out as a big hit and earned about USD 5.85 billion worldwide.

(Content Source:ANI/Ventunotech)