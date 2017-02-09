List of Prime Ministers of India

The Prime Minister is the Chief Executive of the Government of India. Since 1947 India has had 15 Prime Ministers till now.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister when India gained Independence in 1947 from Indian National Congress Party.

The following is the list of Prime Ministers, party and their tenure from Jawaharlal Nehru to incumbent Narendra Modi:

Jawaharlal Nehru (August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964) Indian National Congress

Gulzarilal Nanda (May 27, 1964 to June 9, 1964) Indian National Congress

Lal Bahadur Shastri (June 9, 1964 to January 11, 1966) Indian National Congress

Gulzarilal Nanda (January 11, 1966 to January 24, 1966) Indian National Congress

Indira Gandhi (January 24, 1966 to March 24, 1977) Indian National Congress

Morarji Desai (March 24, 1977 to July 28, 1979) Janata Party

Choudhary Charan Singh (July 28, 1979 to January 14, 1980) Janata Party

Indira Gandhi (January 14, 1980 to October 31, 1984) Indian National Congress

Rajiv Gandhi (October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989) Indian National Congress

Vishwanath Pratap Singh (December 2, 1989 to November 10, 1990) Janata Party

Chandra Shekhar (November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991) Samajwadi Janata Party

P. V. Narasimha Rao (June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996) Indian National Congress

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996) Bharatiya Janata Party

H. D. Deve Gowda (June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997) Janata Dal

Inder Kumar Gujral (April 21, 1997 to March 18, 1998) Janata Dal

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (B-1926) (March 19, 1998 to October 13, 1999) Bharatiya Janata Party

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (B-1926) (October 13 , 1999 to May 22, 2004) Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA)

Dr. Manmohan Singh (May 22, 2004 – May 17 , 2014) Indian National Congress

Narendra Modi (May 26, 2014 – Incumbent) Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA)