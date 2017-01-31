Telangana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Telangana : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Telangana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Adilabad MP : Godam Nagesh (TRS)
- Bhongir MP : Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS)
- Chevella MP : Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (TRS)
- Hyderabad MP : Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
- Karimnagar MP : Vinod Kumar Boinapally (TRS)
- Mahabubabad MP : Prof Azmeera Seetaram Naik (TRS)
- Mahbubnagar MP : AP Jithender Reddy (TRS)
- Malkajgiri MP : Ch Malla Reddy (TDP)
- Medak MP : K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS)
- Nagarkurnool MP : Yellaiah Nandi (INC)
- Nalgonda MP : Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC)
- Khammam MP : Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Nizamabad MP : Kavitha (TRS)
- Peddapalle MP : Balka Suman (TRS)
- Secunderabad MP : Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP)
- Warangal MP : Kadiyam Srihari (TRS)
- Zahirabad MP : B B Patil (TRS)
TRS won the majority seats from the newly formed Telangana state. TRS won 11 seats, BJP, YSR Congress, TDP and AIMIM got single seat each. INC got 2 seats.
