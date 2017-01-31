You are here: Home » Politics » Telangana – 2014 General Elections Results

Telangana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Telangana : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Telangana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Adilabad MP : Godam Nagesh (TRS)
  • Bhongir MP : Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS)
  • Chevella MP : Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (TRS)
  • Hyderabad MP : Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
  • Karimnagar MP : Vinod Kumar Boinapally (TRS)
  • Mahabubabad  MP : Prof Azmeera Seetaram Naik (TRS)
  • Mahbubnagar MP : AP Jithender Reddy (TRS)
  • Malkajgiri MP : Ch Malla Reddy (TDP)
  • Medak MP : K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS)
  • Nagarkurnool MP : Yellaiah Nandi (INC)
  • Nalgonda MP : Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC)
  • Khammam MP : Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Nizamabad MP : Kavitha (TRS)
  • Peddapalle MP : Balka Suman (TRS)
  • Secunderabad MP : Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP)
  • Warangal MP : Kadiyam Srihari (TRS)
  • Zahirabad MP : B B Patil (TRS)

TRS won the majority seats from the newly formed Telangana state. TRS won 11 seats, BJP, YSR Congress, TDP and AIMIM got single seat each. INC got 2 seats.

