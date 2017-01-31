Telangana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Telangana : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Telangana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Adilabad MP : Godam Nagesh (TRS)

Bhongir MP : Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS)

Chevella MP : Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (TRS)

Hyderabad MP : Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

Karimnagar MP : Vinod Kumar Boinapally (TRS)

Mahabubabad MP : Prof Azmeera Seetaram Naik (TRS)

Mahbubnagar MP : AP Jithender Reddy (TRS)

Malkajgiri MP : Ch Malla Reddy (TDP)

Medak MP : K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS)

Nagarkurnool MP : Yellaiah Nandi (INC)

Nalgonda MP : Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC)

Khammam MP : Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSR Congress)

Nizamabad MP : Kavitha (TRS)

Peddapalle MP : Balka Suman (TRS)

Secunderabad MP : Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP)

Warangal MP : Kadiyam Srihari (TRS)

Zahirabad MP : B B Patil (TRS)

TRS won the majority seats from the newly formed Telangana state. TRS won 11 seats, BJP, YSR Congress, TDP and AIMIM got single seat each. INC got 2 seats.