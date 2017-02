Maharashtra – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Maharashtra : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Maharashtra, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Ahmadnagar MP : Gandhi Dilip kumar Mansukhlal (BJP)

Akola MP : Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (BJP)

Amravati MP : Adsul Anandrao Vithoba (SHS)

Aurangabad MP : Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire (SHS)

Baramati MP : Supriya Sule (NCP)

Beed MP : Gopinath Munde (BJP)

Bhandara-Gondiya MP : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole (BJP)

Bhiwandi MP : Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP)

Buldhana MP : Prataprao Jadhav (SHS)

Chandrapur MP : Ahir Hansraj Gangaram (BJP)

Dhule MP : Dr. Bhamre Subhash Ramrao (BJP)

Dindori MP : Chavan Harishchandra Deoram (BJP)

Gadchiroli-Chimur MP : Ashok Mahadeorao Nete (BJP)

Hatkanangle MP : Raju Shetty (SWP)

Hingoli MP : Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (INC)

Jalgaon MP : A.T. Nana Patil (BJP)

Jalna MP : Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP)

Kalyan MP : Dr.Shrikant Eknath Shinde (SHS)

Kolhapur MP : Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik (NCP)

Latur MP : Dr. Sunil Baliram Gayakwad (BJP)

Madha MP : Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao (NCP)

Maval MP : Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne (SHS)

Mumbai-North MP : Gopal Chinayya Shetty (BJP)

Mumbai-North-Central MP : Poonam Mahajan (BJP)

Mumbai-North-East MP : Dr. Kirit Somaiya (BJP)

Mumbai-North-West MP : Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar (SHS)

Mumbai-South MP : Arvind Sawant (SHS)

Mumbai-South-Central MP : Rahul Ramesh Shewale (SHS)

Nagpur MP : Nitin Gadkari (BJP)

Nanded MP : Ashok Shankarrao Chavan (INC)

Nandurbar MP : Dr. Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit (BJP)

Nashik MP : Godse Hemant Tukaram (SHS)

Osmanabad MP : Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath (SHS)

Palghar MP : Adv. Chintaman Navasha Wanga (BJP)

Parbhani MP: Sanjay Jadhav (SHS)

Pune MP : Anil Shirole (BJP)

Raigad MP : Anant Geete (SHS)

Ramtek MP : Krupal Balaji Tumane (SHS)

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP : Vinayak Bhaurao Raut (SHS)

Raver MP : Khadase Raksha Nikhil (BJP)

Sangli MP : Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP)

Satara MP : Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale (NCP)

Shirdi MP : Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan (SHS)

Shirur MP : Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey (SHS)

Solapur MP : Sharad Bansode (BJP)

Thane MP : Vichare Rajan Baburao (SHS)

Wardha MP : Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP)

Yavatmal-Washim MP : Bhavna Gawli (SHS)