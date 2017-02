Madhya Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Madhya Pradesh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Balaghat MP : Bodh Singh Bhagat (BJP)

Betul MP : Jyoti Dhurve (BJP)

Bhind MP : Dr. Bhagirath Prasad (BJP)

Bhopal MP : Alok Sanjar (BJP)

Chhindwara MP : Kamal Nath (INC)

Damoh MP : Prahalad Singh Patel (BJP)

Dewas MP : Manohar Untwal (BJP)

Dhar MP : Savitri Thakur (BJP)

Guna MP : Jyotiraditya Scindia (INC)

Gwalior MP : Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP)

Hoshangabad MP : Rao Uday Pratap Singh (BJP)

Indore MP : Sumitra Mahajan (BJP)

Jabalpur MP : Rakesh Singh (BJP)

Khajuraho MP : Nagendra Singh (BJP)

Khandwa MP : Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) (BJP)

Khargone MP : Subhash Patel (BJP)

Mandla MP : Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP)

Mandsaur MP : Sudhir Gupta (BJP)

Morena MP : Anoop Mishra (BJP)

Rajgarh MP : Rodmal Nagar (BJP)

Ratlam MP : Dileepsingh Bhuriya (BJP)

Rewa MP : Janardan Mishra (BJP)

Sagar MP : Laxmi Narayan Yadav (BJP)

Satna MP : Ganesh Singh (BJP)

Shahdol MP : Dalpat Singh Paraste (BJP)

Sidhi MP : Riti Pathak (BJP)

Tikamgarh MP : Dr. Virendra Kumar (BJP)

Ujjain MP : Prof. Chintamani Malviya (BJP)

Vidisha MP : Sushma Swaraj (BJP)