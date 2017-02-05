Jharkhand – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Jharkhand : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Jharkhand, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Chatra MP : Sunil Singh (BJP)
- Dhanbad MP : Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP)
- Dumka MP : Shibu Soren (JMM)
- Giridih MP : Ravindra Pandey (BJP)
- Godda MP : Nishikant Dubey (BJP)
- Hazaribagh MP : Jayant Sinha (BJP)
- Jamshedpur MP : Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)
- Khunti MP : Karia Munda (BJP)
- Kodarma MP : Dr. Ravindra Kumar Rai (BJP)
- Lohardaga MP : Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP)
- Palamu MP : Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP)
- Rajmahal MP : Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM)
- Ranchi MP : Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP)
- Singhbhum MP : Laxman Giluwa (BJP)
Originally posted 2014-06-09 18:47:54.