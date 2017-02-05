Jharkhand – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Jharkhand : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Jharkhand, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Chatra MP : Sunil Singh (BJP)

Dhanbad MP : Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP)

Dumka MP : Shibu Soren (JMM)

Giridih MP : Ravindra Pandey (BJP)

Godda MP : Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Hazaribagh MP : Jayant Sinha (BJP)

Jamshedpur MP : Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)

Khunti MP : Karia Munda (BJP)

Kodarma MP : Dr. Ravindra Kumar Rai (BJP)

Lohardaga MP : Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP)

Palamu MP : Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP)

Rajmahal MP : Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM)

Ranchi MP : Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP)

Singhbhum MP : Laxman Giluwa (BJP)