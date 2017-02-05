You are here: Home » Politics » Jharkhand – 2014 General Elections Results

Jharkhand – 2014 General Elections Results

Updated on February 5, 2017 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Tags:

List of MPs from Jharkhand : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Jharkhand, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Chatra MP : Sunil Singh (BJP)
  • Dhanbad MP : Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP)
  • Dumka MP : Shibu Soren (JMM)
  • Giridih MP : Ravindra Pandey (BJP)
  • Godda MP : Nishikant Dubey (BJP)
  • Hazaribagh MP : Jayant Sinha (BJP)
  • Jamshedpur MP : Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)
  • Khunti MP : Karia Munda (BJP)
  • Kodarma MP : Dr. Ravindra Kumar Rai (BJP)
  • Lohardaga MP : Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP)
  • Palamu MP : Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP)
  • Rajmahal MP : Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM)
  • Ranchi MP : Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP)
  • Singhbhum MP : Laxman Giluwa (BJP)

Originally posted 2014-06-09 18:47:54.

You May Also Like

Himachal Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results
Haryana – 2014 General Elections Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *