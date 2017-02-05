Jammu and Kashmir – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Jammu and Kashmir : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Anantnag MP : Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP)

Baramulla MP : Muzaffar Hussain Baig (JKPDP)

Jammu MP : Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP)

Ladakh MP : Thupstan Chhewang (BJP)

Srinagar MP : Tariq Hameed Karra (JKPDP)

Udhampur MP : Dr. Jitendra Singh (BJP)