List of MPs from Himachal Pradesh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Hamirpur MP : Anurag Thakur (BJP)

Kangra MP : Shanta Kumar (BJP)

Mandi MP : Ram Swaroop Sharma (BJP)

Shimla MP : Virender Kashyap (BJP)