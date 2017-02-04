You are here: Home » Politics » Haryana – 2014 General Elections Results

Haryana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Haryana : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Haryana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Ambala MP : Ratan Lal Kahariya (BJP)
  • Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP : Dharamveer (BJP)
  • Faridabad MP : Krishnapal Gurjar (BJP)
  • Gurgaon MP : Indrajeet Singh Rao (BJP)
  • Hisar MP : Dushyant Chautala (INLD)
  • Karnal MP : Ashwini Kumar Chopra (BJP)
  • Kurukshetra MP : Rajkumar Saini (BJP)
  • Rohtak MP : Deepender Hooda (INC)
  • Sirsa MP : Charanjeet Singh Rori (INLD)
  • Sonipat MP : Shri Ramesh chandra (BJP)

