Haryana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Haryana : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Haryana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Ambala MP : Ratan Lal Kahariya (BJP)
- Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP : Dharamveer (BJP)
- Faridabad MP : Krishnapal Gurjar (BJP)
- Gurgaon MP : Indrajeet Singh Rao (BJP)
- Hisar MP : Dushyant Chautala (INLD)
- Karnal MP : Ashwini Kumar Chopra (BJP)
- Kurukshetra MP : Rajkumar Saini (BJP)
- Rohtak MP : Deepender Hooda (INC)
- Sirsa MP : Charanjeet Singh Rori (INLD)
- Sonipat MP : Shri Ramesh chandra (BJP)
