Haryana – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Haryana : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Haryana, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Ambala MP : Ratan Lal Kahariya (BJP)

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP : Dharamveer (BJP)

Faridabad MP : Krishnapal Gurjar (BJP)

Gurgaon MP : Indrajeet Singh Rao (BJP)

Hisar MP : Dushyant Chautala (INLD)

Karnal MP : Ashwini Kumar Chopra (BJP)

Kurukshetra MP : Rajkumar Saini (BJP)

Rohtak MP : Deepender Hooda (INC)

Sirsa MP : Charanjeet Singh Rori (INLD)

Sonipat MP : Shri Ramesh chandra (BJP)