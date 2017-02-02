Delhi – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Delhi: 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Delhi, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Chandni Chowk MP : Harsh Vardhan (BJP)
- East Delhi MP : Mahesh Giri (BJP)
- New Delhi MP : Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)
- North East Delhi MP : Manoj Tiwari (BJP)
- North West Delhi MP : Udit Raj (BJP)
- South Delhi MP : Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP)
- West Delhi MP : Parvesh Verma (BJP)
