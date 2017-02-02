You are here: Home » Politics » Delhi – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Delhi: 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Delhi, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Chandni Chowk MP : Harsh Vardhan (BJP)
  • East Delhi MP : Mahesh Giri (BJP)
  • New Delhi MP : Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)
  • North East Delhi MP : Manoj Tiwari (BJP)
  • North West Delhi MP : Udit Raj (BJP)
  • South Delhi MP : Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP)
  • West Delhi MP : Parvesh Verma (BJP)

