Delhi – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Delhi: 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Delhi, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Chandni Chowk MP : Harsh Vardhan (BJP)

East Delhi MP : Mahesh Giri (BJP)

New Delhi MP : Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)

North East Delhi MP : Manoj Tiwari (BJP)

North West Delhi MP : Udit Raj (BJP)

South Delhi MP : Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP)

West Delhi MP : Parvesh Verma (BJP)