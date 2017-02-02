Chhattisgarh – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Chhattisgarh : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Bastar MP : Dinesh Kashyap (BJP)
- Bilaspur MP : Lakhan Lal Sahu (BJP)
- Durg MP : Tamradhwaj Sahu (INC)
- Janjgir-Champa MP : Kamla Patle (BJP)
- Kanker MP : Vikram Dev Usendi (BJP)
- Korba MP : Dr. Banshilal Mahto (BJP)
- Mahasamund MP : Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) (BJP)
- Raigarh MP : Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP)
- Raipur MP : Ramesh Bais (BJP)
- Rajnandgaon MP : Abhishek Singh (BJP)
- Surguja MP : Kamalbhan Singh Marabi (BJP)
Originally posted 2014-06-09 18:13:09.