Chhattisgarh – 2014 General Elections Results

February 2, 2017

List of MPs from Chhattisgarh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Bastar MP : Dinesh Kashyap (BJP)
  • Bilaspur MP : Lakhan Lal Sahu (BJP)
  • Durg MP : Tamradhwaj Sahu (INC)
  • Janjgir-Champa MP : Kamla Patle (BJP)
  • Kanker MP : Vikram Dev Usendi (BJP)
  • Korba MP : Dr. Banshilal Mahto (BJP)
  • Mahasamund MP : Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) (BJP)
  • Raigarh MP : Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP)
  • Raipur MP : Ramesh Bais (BJP)
  • Rajnandgaon MP : Abhishek Singh (BJP)
  • Surguja MP : Kamalbhan Singh Marabi (BJP)

