Chhattisgarh – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Chhattisgarh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Bastar MP : Dinesh Kashyap (BJP)

Bilaspur MP : Lakhan Lal Sahu (BJP)

Durg MP : Tamradhwaj Sahu (INC)

Janjgir-Champa MP : Kamla Patle (BJP)

Kanker MP : Vikram Dev Usendi (BJP)

Korba MP : Dr. Banshilal Mahto (BJP)

Mahasamund MP : Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) (BJP)

Raigarh MP : Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP)

Raipur MP : Ramesh Bais (BJP)

Rajnandgaon MP : Abhishek Singh (BJP)

Surguja MP : Kamalbhan Singh Marabi (BJP)