Assam – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Assam : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Assam, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Autonomous District MP : Biren Singh Engti (INC)

Barpeta MP : Siraj Uddin Ajmal (AIUDF)

Dhubri MP : Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)

Dibrugarh MP : Rameshwar Teli (BJP)

Gauhati MP : Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP)

Jorhat MP : Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP)

Kaliabor MP : Gaurav Gogoi (INC)

Karimganj MP : Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF)

Kokrajhar MP : Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) (IND)

Lakhimpur MP : Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)

Mangaldoi MP : Ramen Deka (BJP)

Nawgong MP : Rajen Gohain (BJP)

Silchar MP : Sushmita Dev (INC)

Tezpur MP : Ram Prasad Sharma (BJP)