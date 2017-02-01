You are here: Home » Politics » Assam – 2014 General Elections Results

Assam – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Assam : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Assam, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Autonomous District MP : Biren Singh Engti (INC)
  • Barpeta MP : Siraj Uddin Ajmal (AIUDF)
  • Dhubri MP : Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)
  • Dibrugarh MP : Rameshwar Teli (BJP)
  • Gauhati MP : Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP)
  • Jorhat MP : Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP)
  • Kaliabor MP : Gaurav Gogoi (INC)
  • Karimganj MP : Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF)
  • Kokrajhar MP : Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) (IND)
  • Lakhimpur MP : Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)
  • Mangaldoi MP : Ramen Deka (BJP)
  • Nawgong MP : Rajen Gohain (BJP)
  • Silchar MP : Sushmita Dev (INC)
  • Tezpur MP : Ram Prasad Sharma (BJP)
