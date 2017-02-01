Assam – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Assam : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Assam, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Autonomous District MP : Biren Singh Engti (INC)
- Barpeta MP : Siraj Uddin Ajmal (AIUDF)
- Dhubri MP : Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)
- Dibrugarh MP : Rameshwar Teli (BJP)
- Gauhati MP : Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP)
- Jorhat MP : Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP)
- Kaliabor MP : Gaurav Gogoi (INC)
- Karimganj MP : Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF)
- Kokrajhar MP : Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) (IND)
- Lakhimpur MP : Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)
- Mangaldoi MP : Ramen Deka (BJP)
- Nawgong MP : Rajen Gohain (BJP)
- Silchar MP : Sushmita Dev (INC)
- Tezpur MP : Ram Prasad Sharma (BJP)
