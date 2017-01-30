Andhra Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Andhra Pradesh : 16th Lok Sabha
Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:
- Amalapuram MP : Dr. Pandula Ravindra Babu (TDP)
- Anakapalli MP : Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) (TDP)
- Anantapur MP : J C Divakar Reddi (TDP)
- Araku MP : Kothapalli Geetha (YSR Congress)
- Bapatla MP : Malyadri Sriram (TDP)
- Chittoor MP : Naramalli Sivaprasad (TDP)
- Eluru MP : Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) (TDP)
- Guntur MP : Jayadev Galla (TDP)
- Hindupur MP : Kristappa Nimmala (TDP)
- Kadapa MP : Y S Avinash Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Kakinada MP : Thota Narasimham (TDP)
- Kurnool MP : Butta Renuka (YSR Congress)
- Machilipatnam MP : Konakalla Narayana Rao (TDP)
- Narasaraopet MP : Sambavisa Rao Rayapati (TDP)
- Narsapuram MP : Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP)
- Nandyal MP : S P Y Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Nellore MP : Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Ongole MP : Y V Subba Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Rajahmundry MP : Murali Mohan Maganti (TDP)
- Rajampet MP : P V Midhun Reddy (YSR Congress)
- Srikakulam MP : Rammohan N Kinjarapu (TDP)
- Tirupati MP : Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli (YSR Congress)
- Vijayawada MP : Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (TDP)
- Visakhapatnam MP : Kambhapati Hari Babu (BJP)
- Vizianagaram MP : Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP)
TDP won 15 seats, YSR Congress won 8 seats and BJP won 2 seats in the 16th Lok Sabha General Elections in 2014.
