Andhra Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results

List of MPs from Andhra Pradesh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

Amalapuram MP : Dr. Pandula Ravindra Babu (TDP)

Anakapalli MP : Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) (TDP)

Anantapur MP : J C Divakar Reddi (TDP)

Araku MP : Kothapalli Geetha (YSR Congress)

Bapatla MP : Malyadri Sriram (TDP)

Chittoor MP : Naramalli Sivaprasad (TDP)

Eluru MP : Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) (TDP)

Guntur MP : Jayadev Galla (TDP)

Hindupur MP : Kristappa Nimmala (TDP)

Kadapa MP : Y S Avinash Reddy (YSR Congress)

Kakinada MP : Thota Narasimham (TDP)

Kurnool MP : Butta Renuka (YSR Congress)

Machilipatnam MP : Konakalla Narayana Rao (TDP)

Narasaraopet MP : Sambavisa Rao Rayapati (TDP)

Narsapuram MP : Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP)

Nandyal MP : S P Y Reddy (YSR Congress)

Nellore MP : Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (YSR Congress)

Ongole MP : Y V Subba Reddy (YSR Congress)

Rajahmundry MP : Murali Mohan Maganti (TDP)

Rajampet MP : P V Midhun Reddy (YSR Congress)

Srikakulam MP : Rammohan N Kinjarapu (TDP)

Tirupati MP : Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli (YSR Congress)

Vijayawada MP : Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (TDP)

Visakhapatnam MP : Kambhapati Hari Babu (BJP)

Vizianagaram MP : Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP)

TDP won 15 seats, YSR Congress won 8 seats and BJP won 2 seats in the 16th Lok Sabha General Elections in 2014.