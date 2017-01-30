You are here: Home » Politics » Andhra Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results

Andhra Pradesh – 2014 General Elections Results

Updated on January 30, 2017 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Tags:

List of MPs from Andhra Pradesh : 16th Lok Sabha

Following list shows the name of the Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, the name of the elected Member of Parliament and to which Political Party they belong to:

  • Amalapuram MP : Dr. Pandula Ravindra Babu (TDP)
  • Anakapalli MP : Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) (TDP)
  • Anantapur MP : J C Divakar Reddi (TDP)
  • Araku MP : Kothapalli Geetha (YSR Congress)
  • Bapatla MP : Malyadri Sriram (TDP)
  • Chittoor MP : Naramalli Sivaprasad (TDP)
  • Eluru MP : Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) (TDP)
  • Guntur MP : Jayadev Galla (TDP)
  • Hindupur MP : Kristappa Nimmala (TDP)
  • Kadapa MP : Y S Avinash Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Kakinada MP : Thota Narasimham (TDP)
  • Kurnool MP : Butta Renuka (YSR Congress)
  • Machilipatnam MP : Konakalla Narayana Rao (TDP)
  • Narasaraopet MP : Sambavisa Rao Rayapati (TDP)
  • Narsapuram MP : Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP)
  • Nandyal MP : S P Y Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Nellore MP : Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Ongole MP : Y V Subba Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Rajahmundry MP : Murali Mohan Maganti (TDP)
  • Rajampet MP : P V Midhun Reddy (YSR Congress)
  • Srikakulam MP : Rammohan N Kinjarapu (TDP)
  • Tirupati MP : Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli (YSR Congress)
  • Vijayawada MP : Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (TDP)
  • Visakhapatnam MP : Kambhapati Hari Babu (BJP)
  • Vizianagaram MP : Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP)

TDP won 15 seats, YSR Congress won 8 seats and BJP won 2 seats in the 16th Lok Sabha General Elections in 2014.

Enhanced by Zemanta

Originally posted 2014-06-09 00:48:54.

You May Also Like

Delhi – 2014 General Elections Results
Chhattisgarh – 2014 General Elections Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *