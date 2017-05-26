LeBron becomes NBA all-time leading playoff scorer surpasses Michael Jordan

LeBron James becomes NBA all-time leading playoff scorer as he surpasses Michael Jordan.

LeBron hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter and scored 29 points in the game against Boston Celtics. He scored a total of 5,989 points in his post season career. He played in 179 games from 1985-2003.

LeBron is a Cleveland Cavaliers star and he surpassed Michael Jordan and became leading playoff scorer. This was his 212th postseason game that took place on Thursday night as a part of Eastern Conference Finals in Game 5.



