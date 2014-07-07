You are here: Home » Tollywood » Lakshmi Manchu names her baby girl Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand

Updated on July 7, 2014

We all know that Lakshmi Manchu is blessed with a baby girl on Father’s Day through surrogacy. As the baby has completed 21 days, the baby girl got her name.

Lakshmi Manchu named her baby girl Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand. Lakshmi Manchu also released the photos of her baby girl along with her husband.

Lakshmi Manchu is spending all the time with her cute darling and is seen with her baby on lap in many of her photos.

Lakshmi Manchu said that the girl looks like her father but has her chin and body. She said that she expected a boy so that she had to do lot of shopping.

As she had many complications she had to go for surrogacy. She also added tat she is spending a lot of time on her so that she need to look like her.

