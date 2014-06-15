Lakshmi Manchu blessed with a baby girl through Surrogacy!

Lakshmi Manchu who is the daughter of Mohan Babu was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. Lakshmi Manchu gave a precious gift to her father on Father’s Day. She became mom for a baby girl through surrogacy.

Lakshmi Manchu’s father and brother were so excited by the news and they tweeted their happiest moments through twitter saying that:

Lakshmi Manchu is a popular actor and producer and she is the first woman to become a mother through surrogacy in Tollywood. Lakshmi Manchu and her husband Andy Srinivasan are very happy as the girl is born on the same day as her father. Lakshmi Manchu also wrote in her facebook wall that: Lakshmi Manchu Yesterday near Madhapur To the love of my life. May this be the Happpppiest of birthdays. U R the wind beneath my wings