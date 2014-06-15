Lakshmi Manchu blessed with a baby girl through Surrogacy!

Lakshmi Manchu who is the daughter of Mohan Babu was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. Lakshmi Manchu gave a precious gift to her father on Father’s Day. She became mom for a baby girl through surrogacy.
Lakshmi Manchu’s father and brother were so excited by the news and they tweeted their happiest moments through twitter saying that:
To all my well wishers,fans & loved ones, I wl b announcing a wonderful news tomorrow around noon.One of the most important event of my life
Guys it’s not about my marriage, there’s lot of time for that 🙂 the news we r gonna tel tmr is even bigger and happier 🙂
We have been blessed with another Beautiful baby girl in the family. @LakshmiManchu and @premanand6 congratulations!!!! God bless!
God had been kind.@LakshmiManchu my darling sister has been blessed with a Baby Girl. Through surrogacy. Thank u god:) I’m Mama now
Lakshmi Manchu is a popular actor and producer and she is the first woman to become a mother through surrogacy in Tollywood. Lakshmi Manchu and her husband Andy Srinivasan are very happy as the girl is born on the same day as her father.
Lakshmi Manchu also wrote in her facebook wall that:
To the love of my life. May this be the Happpppiest of birthdays. U R the wind beneath my wings
Originally posted 2014-06-16 10:25:10.