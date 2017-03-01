Khushboo quits DMK to join BJP?

South Indian Actress Khushboo has quit DMK party. Khushboo as we know was a visible face in the DMK was seen in English news channels like Times Now as a party spokesperson. It is thought that she is going to join BJP.

Khushboo made an official statement while entering into the politics in 2010. She joined the DMK party before the 2011 assembly elections and signed the membership form of the party at the party head quarters in Chennai.

Khushboo acted in many films and is now anchoring many TV shows. She is acting even in the serials.

Serials in which Khushboo made an appearance:

Sondhame Endrallum

Marumagal

Janani

Kumkumam

Kalki

Namma Kudumbam

Rudra

Paartha Gnabagam Illayo – in Kalaignar TV 2012

Shows in which Khushboo is anchoring:

Koteshwari

Jackpot

Poova Thalaiya

Namma Veetu Mahalakshmi

Get Ready

Kushboo as a judge in some reality shows:

Maanada Mayilada

Azhagiya Thamizh Maghan