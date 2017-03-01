Khushboo quits DMK to join BJP?

South Indian Actress Khushboo has quit DMK party. Khushboo as we know was a visible face in the DMK was seen in English news channels like Times Now as a party spokesperson. It is thought that she is going to join BJP.
Khushboo made an official statement while entering into the politics in 2010. She joined the DMK party before the 2011 assembly elections and signed the membership form of the party at the party head quarters in Chennai.
Khushboo acted in many films and is now anchoring many TV shows. She is acting even in the serials.
Serials in which Khushboo made an appearance:
- Sondhame Endrallum
- Marumagal
- Janani
- Kumkumam
- Kalki
- Namma Kudumbam
- Rudra
- Paartha Gnabagam Illayo – in Kalaignar TV 2012
Shows in which Khushboo is anchoring:
- Koteshwari
- Jackpot
- Poova Thalaiya
- Namma Veetu Mahalakshmi
- Get Ready
Kushboo as a judge in some reality shows:
- Maanada Mayilada
- Azhagiya Thamizh Maghan
Originally posted 2014-06-16 20:36:12.