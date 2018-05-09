Karnataka polls 2018: Election Commission seizes 9,746 voter ID cards, orders probe

Election Commission on May 08 confirmed seizure of 9,746 voter ID cards and ordered probe into the matter. While addressing media, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjeev Kumar said, “On preliminary investigation these 9746 EPIC cards are of actual electors and appear to be prima facie genuine. However the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after investigation.”

“In Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, there are 4,35,439 electors with EP ratio of 75.43. During last special summary revision 25,825 additions are there, 19,012additions were done during continuous updation.



There have been total deletions of 8817 person. FIR has been registered & further investigations will be conducted. The situation is being closely monitored by the Election Commission & appropriate action will be taken.”