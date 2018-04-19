Karan Johar wax statue to get place at Madame Tussauds London

Karan Johar has become the first-ever Bollywood filmmaker to get a place at the famous Madame Tussauds London. Reacting to the news, Johar took to his Twitter and shared his happiness.

He tweeted, “Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds …thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly …will have further details about when and where soon!!!#MadameTussauds #iifamadametusaauds”.

The process has begun in London and it will take about six months for the wax figurine to be ready.

Apart from Johar, other Indian dignitaries who have been graced with the honour are Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Katrina Kaif, PM Narendra Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhas, and Varun Dhawan.