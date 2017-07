You are here: Home

Nizamabad Member of Parliament, K Kavitha offered special prayers and bonam at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

All Mahankali temples have been spruced up for the two day annual Bonalu festival that is celebrated on July 9 and July 10.

All the temples and their surroundings have been decorated colourfully with special lighting and arches.

The 200 year old Mahankali temples is flooded with devotees in queues to offer prayer to the goddess.