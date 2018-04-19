Justice Loya case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress Party on Thursday and said that the party is trying to malign the atmosphere under a conspiracy.

He said, “The real face of Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi has been exposed. The Congress Party is trying to spoil the atmosphere under a conspiracy.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya’s death case.

Supreme Court dismisses petitions seeking SIT probe in Justice Loya’s death

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya’s death case. A bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra passed the order.

“There is no merit in the petitions and there is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges, attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary,” said SC while dismissing the petitions.

BJP says Rahul Gandhi should apologise for dragging judiciary to streets in Justice Loya case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday accused Congress Party and its President Rahul Gandhi of “dragging the Indian judiciary to streets and politicising it” in the Justice Loya death case. He said, “The invisible hand which has filed this case to settle political scores is Rahul’s and Congress Party.

Attempt has been made to politicise the judiciary.” Accusing Rahul Gandhi in the case, he said, “Rahul Gandhi should apologise for dragging judiciary to streets.”