Journalist dies in road accident in Mumbai, auto driver arrested

A journalist aged 40 years was killed in a road accident after his auto rickshaw was hit into another auto rickshaw in Kurla, Mumbai.

The deceased Mumbai journalist was identified as Prashant Tripathi and had returned from Uttar Pradesh after performing the last rites of his grandfather there. He was heading from Bandra to Kurla when the accident took place.

The incident took place in new mill road of Subhash Nagar and he was traveling in an auto rickshaw. The driver Sikandar Momin was riding the auto towards Kurla when another auto rickshaw coming from the opposite side rammed into theirs.

The driver of another auto rickshaw Kasam Mukhtar Shaikh aged 26 years was arrested for rash and negligent driving.

Prashant Tripathy and Sikandar Momin were injured at first and the police informed to their family members about the accident and they left from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh to come to Mumbai.