Jeera relieves cold instantly!

Common Cold is around the corner as the monsoon has arrived. To get rid of that common cold we can try readily available spice or condiment jeera in the kitchen. Jeera is also known as cumin seeds and helps in relieving cold as it has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties.

The chemical constituents of jeera also helps in relaxing the inflamed muscles. Jeera also helps in boosting up our immune system and thus helps in fighting infections.

Jeera is rich in Vitamins A and C and thus fights cold almost instantly.

How to use jeera to get relief from Cold?

Take a spoonful of jeera and boil it in two cups of water.When the water gets boiled, you can add crushed ginger and tulsi leaves for additional benefits against cold. Ginger and Tulsi also fights against cold and infections.

After the ingredients are steeped, strain the liquid and drink the decoction while it is warm.

Also you can try steam inhalation of jeera. Boil jeera in water and inhale the vapours of jeera. You can also add cloves in the boiled water. By the steam inhalation of jeera, you can get relief from blocked nose and you can be free from cold.

Don not forget to wrap yourself in a blanket after the inhalation as exposing to cold breeze after warm inhalation may result in congestion in the chest.

These are the home remedies and you can try them. But if you have severe symptoms, you need to consult the physician and take the appropriate treatment.