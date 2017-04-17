Jallikattu Celebration in Cuddalore takes lives of 2 injures 70

Atleast two people were killed and other 70 were injured during the Jallikattu celebrations in M Pudur village in Cuddalore of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

One of the person who died in the celebration was a 32 year old engineering graduate and he was killed when a bull attacked him. The other man had died of shock when other bull ran towards him.

This Jallikattu which is a bull taming sport had been in news in headlines during February this year and received a lot of ctiticism and also created lot of controversies.

Most of the persons who suffered injuries were thought to be bull tamers.



