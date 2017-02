Ivory Coast Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Ivory Coast squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Boubacar Barry (Goalkeeper)

Ousmane Viera (Defender)

Arthur Boka (Defender)

Kolo Touré (Defender)

Didier Zokora (Defender)

Mathis Bolly (Forward)

Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro (Defender)

Salomon Kalou (Forward)

Cheick Tioté (Midfielder)

Gervinho (Forward)

Didier Drogba (Forward) (Captain)

Wilfried Bony (Forward)

Didier Ya Konan (Forward)

Ismaël Diomandé (Midfielder)

Max Gradel (Forward)

Sylvain Gbohouo (Goalkeeper)

Serge Aurier (Defender)

Constant Djakpa (Defender)

Yaya Touré (Midfielder)

Serey Die (Midfielder)

Giovanni Sio (Forward)

Sol Bamba (Defender)

Sayouba Mandé (Goalkeeper)

Coach: Sabri Lamouchi