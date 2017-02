Italy Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Italy squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Gianluigi Buffon (Goalkeeper) (Captain)

Mattia De Sciglio (Defender)

Giorgio Chiellini (Defender)

Matteo Darmian (Defender)

Thiago Motta (Midfielder)

Antonio Candreva (Midfielder)

Ignazio Abate (Defender)

Claudio Marchisio (Midfielder)

Mario Balotelli (Forward)

Antonio Cassano (Forward)

Alessio Cerci (Forward)

Salvatore Sirigu (Goalkeeper)

Mattia Perin (Goalkeeper)

Alberto Aquilani (Midfielder)

Andrea Barzagli (Defender)

Daniele De Rossi (Midfielder)

Ciro Immobile (Forward)

Marco Parolo (Midfielder)

Leonardo Bonucci (Defender)

Gabriel Paletta (Defender)

Andrea Pirlo (Midfielder)

Lorenzo Insigne (Forward)

Marco Verratti (Midfielder)

Coach : Cesare Prandelli