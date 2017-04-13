Italy former PM Berlusconi sells his soccer club AC Milan to Chinese group

The former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi has finally decided his deal of selling his soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese led Consortium.

Both the parties have signed a deal of 740 million Euro deal ($788 million).

Associazione Calcio Milan commonly known as AC Milan is a professional football club in Milan, Italy. It was founded in 1899. This was the fourth most successful club in the world and the top most Italian club in the International level.

Silvio Berlusconi owned the club for over 31 years and was maintained as the wealthiest club in Italian and world football.



