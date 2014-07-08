Is Kajal Aggarwal ready for an item song?

Top heroines are now opting to do item songs as they can earn more for their special appearance in the film. Recently Tamannaah and Shruti Haasan have done item songs and now Kajal is ready to join the list of item numbers.

It is reported that the film makers of ‘Geethanjali’ approached Kajal for a special song in which Anjali is acting. The talks are still going on as she quoted more amount for the song. If she accepts the song, she would be the next item number and this would be her first item song in her career.

There were rumours that Samantha was approached before for the same song. Presently Kajal is busy in the shooting of ‘Govindudu Andarivadele’. If the talks work out, we can see the beautiful Kajal in special appearance in Geethanjali.