Iraq Crisis: 46 abducted Indian nurses freed and to return home

The Narendra Modi Government at the Centre has pulled off its first victory in foreign affairs when it was officially confirmed that the 46 Indian nurses who were abducted by terrorists were freed finally and allowed to return home. A special Air India B-777 aircraft left to Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region from New Delhi on Friday evening to bring back the nurses home.

MEA spokesman Syed Akbaruddin in a press conference confirmed that the Indian nurses had moved out against their will from Tikrit to Mosul and are free while being in touch with the Indian embassy officials at Erbil.

ANI Video: MEA spokesman Syed Akbaruddin





Syed Akbaruddin however did not reveal the exact details of how the nurses were freed by the Indian Government. He only ended up saying that India has friends both in an out of Iraq and that the Government had knocked on many doors to get the breakthrough in this hostage crisis in Iraq. For now we would not be knowing whether the Indian Government had paid any ransom as demanded by the terrorists.

As we know, 46 Indian nurses who were mainly from Kerala were taken as hostages by the ISIS (Islamic State for Iraq and Syria) terrorists on June 9. The nurses were unharmed by the ISIS terrorists! It is also learnt that the terrorists didn’t even touch them at all which was certainly very strange since they were extremely dreaded terrorists who would shoot and kill people at will.

The 46 Indian nurses along with 10 Bangladeshi nurses were living and working in a government hospital based in Tikrit, which is the birthplace of former Iraq President Saddam Hussein.

India still has a lot of work to do as plenty of its citizens are still stranded in the troubled state of Iraq. But this success of releasing the nurses has certainly boosted their confidence of bringing back most of its stranded citizens back home safely.