Iran Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Rahman Ahmadi (Goalkeeper)

Khosro Heydari (Midfielder)

Ehsan Hajsafi (Midfielder)

Jalal Hosseini (Defender)

Amir Hossein Sadeghi (Defender)

Javad Nekounam (Midfielder) (Captain)

Masoud Shojaei (Midfielder)

Reza Haghighi (Midfielder)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Forward)

Karim Ansarifard (Forward)

Ghasem Haddadifar (Midfielder)

Alireza Haghighi (Goalkeeper)

Hossein Mahini (Defender)

Andranik Teymourian (Midfielder)

Pejman Montazeri (Defender)

Reza Ghoochannejhad (Forward)

Ahmad Alenemeh (Defender)

Bakhtiar Rahmani (Midfielder)

Hashem Beikzadeh (Defender)

Steven Beitashour (Defender)

Ashkan Dejagah (Midfielder)

Daniel Davari (Goalkeeper)

Mehrdad Pouladi (Defender)

Coach : Carlos Queiroz