India’s Overconfidence Leads to Dismal Results

Going up against Sri Lanka without Virat Kohli was never going to be easy; so, if was a surprise to see Ajinkya Rahane missing from the starting XI at Dharamshala. While these types of experiments have become more popular with ODI’s, it didn’t take long for Rahane’s absence to be felt. It took Sri Lanka just two overs to dispatch Shikhar Dhawan with an Angelo Mathews LBW.

The loss of Dhawan was felt all across the stadium, but it still did not prepare anyone for the absolute carnage that would follow. After a disastrous start, India managed to scrape together just 27 runs and lose six wickets doing it. A team filled with talented players, all vying to become world leaders, crumbled like biscuits. Sharma, Kartik, Panday as well as debutant Shreyas Iyer, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were sent packing as the Sri Lankan bowlers ripped through the side.

Experiments that Go Awry

Experiments are all part of cricket and with proper planning, they function to strengthen the side. Pandey, Iyer, Karthik and Pandya all belong the “experimental group” and in a controlled environment will have performed with due course. However, it seems the team management have given less thought to proper planning than they have to giving the youngster their time on field.

With Kohi not around and Dhawan suffering from a fever and Jadav ruled out with injury, stability was needed to hold the team together. Instead of putting Rahane in; a player who scored four half-centuries in the last home ODI series, he was left out and Iyer was slotted in with just three T20’s under his belt.

India’s decision to go with the younger group would have been justifiable if any of them could have read the bounce. But on the day, the combination of line and bounce bowled by the Sri Lankans completely flummoxed the youngers. At least four batsmen edged the ball while the others just could not read the line and fell prey to a straight bowling or an LBW.

Is it Too Early to Panic?

The strong mountain breeze and the bounce was difficult to say the least. But for the batsman that are due to travel to England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand next year, adapting to the conditions is just part of the requirements for top players, and sports betting NZ enthusiasts and those across the globe will be keeping a keen eye on how they cope. It may be premature to focus on the negatives after one failed match, but the reality is questions are going to be asked.

In the next few months, India will be facing plenty of challenging sides in conditions far worse than Dharamshala. The ODI series against Sri Lanka is part of the team’s preparation for the South Africa tour which kicks off on the 5th of January. Their performance in Dharamshala will be a stark reminder of how quickly things can go wrong. The team may just be able to take a cue from MS Dhoni, the only player who was able to get into the game. Sensing the impending crisis, Dhoni played safer shots at the start and only started hitting out once he realised he was going to run out of partners.