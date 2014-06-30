Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wins Australian Open 2014

Saina Nehwal clinched the Women’s Singles of Australian Badminton Open 2014 on Saturday when she defeated Spain’s Carolina Marín in the final at Sydney.

The 24-year-old Saina Nehwal who is currently seeded no.6 in the World Ranking defeated the 21-year-old Carolina Marín who has a world ranking of 10.

In a 43-minute match, Saina Nehwal got the better of Carolina Marín with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-11.

Saina Nehwal as we know had won the Olympic Bronze Medal in the London Olympics 2012. Saina had earlier this year won the Women’s Singles of India Open Grand Prix Gold in January.

Saina Nehwal who hails from Hyderabad has won a prize money of USD 750000 for winning the Women’s Singles of Australian Badminton Open 2014.