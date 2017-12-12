India to Host 81 More Home Games

Monday’s Special General Meeting (SGM) yielded surprising results for India’s cricketing future. On the top of the agenda was the discussion of more home games in the upcoming cycle. The 2015 to 2017 cycle saw India playing a good number of series at home with South Africa, New Zealand, England, Australia and now Sri Lanka all visiting Indian shores. However, from January 2018 to March 2019, there will be no meaningful cricket played on home soil. This means that for a year and a half, the national side will be filling up stadiums outside of the country.

Aside from the broadcasting issues and compensation problems, this is a major issue for both the players and the fans; a point the BCCI set out to address. After Monday’s meeting, it was decided that 81 more home games will be added to the 2019-2023 cycle. While this will certainly appease the fans and the media sponsors, the total number of playing days has also been reduce to 306.

Number of Playing Days Reduced

The decision to reduce number of playing days was made after captain Virat Kohli expressed his concern over the amount of cricket currently being played. The current 2015-2019 cycle sees India scheduled to play 390 days. Acting secretary of the BCCI, Amitabh Choudhary acknowledged the Indian captain’s reservations and said that the concerns of the captain and other team members will be taken into consideration with regard to the future tours program.

Speaking to the press, Kohli said that the team has only two days off after the Sri Lanka series before they fly off to South Africa. They really have no choice but to be in game mode and have the right mindset, and to think of what is coming ahead. He went on to say that if the team had a few weeks or a month off, this would have been ideal. It would give them the time to do a proper preparation camp scenario. The team is cramped for time and while it is easy to critique the team's away performance, no consideration is given to how many days the team has to prepare before going overseas.

The meeting also addressed the issue of the ban on the RCA. The board agreed to lift the ban from the Rajasthan Cricket Association, provided that the former RCA president, Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning body. With regard to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the board maintained that it would not allow its players to be tested by the agency for the upcoming cycle.

Afghanistan to Play India in Inaugural Test

Further developments were made with regard to international cricket. Following Monday’s meeting it was announced that Afghanistan will be playing their inaugural test match against India in the next two years. While the match and the venue will be played in India, the exact details are unknown. The details will be released in a joint press conference by the Afghanistan Cricket board and the BCCI.

While Afghanistan were originally scheduled to play their first test against Australia in 2019, India’s close relationship with the Afghan team led the BCCI to decide to host the first test. Both Afghanistan and Ireland were awarded Test status earlier this year and while the Afghanis will have to wait a while, Ireland will be hosting Pakistan in May 2018.