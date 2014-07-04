How to treat Acne or Pimples at home?

Let us see some tips to treat pimples or acne at home:

Mix Orange paste, one spoon milk, one spoon honey and little amount of Tulsi powder and make it a smooth paste. Apply this paste as a pack every morning, then you can get rid of pimples.

Make paste with sandal wood and add a spoon of rose petals powder, one spoon of milk and honey. Apply it on the face and wash it with cold water after drying. If you do this frequently, you can get rid of pimples and also you can see glow in your face.

If dust and grease gets accumulated on your face, you might be generally suffering with acne. For this problem take brown sugar and add honey to it, it acts as a scrub. Applyit on the face in clockwise and in anti-clockwise directions. By doing this your skin will become free from dead cells and dirt. Skin will become clean even in the skin pores.

Take few neem leaves and make them as a paste, add curd to it and apply this paste on the areas where you have pimples, if you apply neem leaves frequently you can get rid of pimples and their marks.

Make a smooth paste using a spoon of milk, one spoon of turmeric and one spoon of besan powder. Apply this paste in the morning.

You can also use potatoes paste and add milk to it and apply it on the face. This makes you free from dark circles of the eyes and also lightens the pimple marks.

Try these tips for pimple free skin and be beautiful. You can also share your tips if you know for pimple free skin.