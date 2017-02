Honduras Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Honduras squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Luis López (Goalkeeper)

Osman Chávez (Defender)

Maynor Figueroa (Defender)

Juan Pablo Montes (Defender)

Víctor Bernárdez (Defender)

Juan Carlos García (Defender)

Emilio Izaguirre (Defender)

Wilson Palacios (Midfielder)

Jerry Palacios (Forward)

Mario Martínez (Midfielder)

Jerry Bengtson (Forward)

Edder Delgado (Midfielder)

Carlo Costly (Forward)

Óscar García (Midfielder)

Roger Espinoza (Midfielder)

Rony Martínez (Forward)

Andy Najar (Midfielder)

Noel Valladares (Goalkeeper) (Captain)

Luis Garrido (Midfielder)

Jorge Claros (Midfielder)

Brayan Beckeles (Defender)

Donis Escober (Goalkeeper)

Marvin Chávez (Midfielder)

Coach : Luis Fernando Suárez