You are here: Home » India » High Court rejects resignation of judge who gave verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case

High Court rejects resignation of judge who gave verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case

Updated on April 19, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday rejected the resignation filed by the judge, who delivered the Mecca Masjid Blast verdict.

As per sources, Ravinder Reddy, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge, who delivered the verdict in the above case, has been asked to attend to his duties immediately.

On Monday, a special NIA court at Nampally had acquitted all accused in the case due to lack of evidence provided against the latter. Hours after the verdict was pronounced, Reddy tendered his resignation.

You May Also Like

KXIP vs SRH Live Score | KXIP vs SRH Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 19
Girls not allowed to wear jeans, mobiles banned in Haryana Khedi village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *