High Court rejects resignation of judge who gave verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday rejected the resignation filed by the judge, who delivered the Mecca Masjid Blast verdict.

As per sources, Ravinder Reddy, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge, who delivered the verdict in the above case, has been asked to attend to his duties immediately.

On Monday, a special NIA court at Nampally had acquitted all accused in the case due to lack of evidence provided against the latter. Hours after the verdict was pronounced, Reddy tendered his resignation.