Onion is known as Allium Cepa belonging to the family Liliaceae. Onion contains bulbs and are used in day to day life. Onions are extensively used in our daily cuisines and foods. It has many health benefits.

Let us find out the health benefits of Onions:

Onions are found to have antiseptic properties. They helps in healing any problems in the alimentary canal.

Onions are found to possess expectorant properties.

Onions also acts as diuretic and stimulant.

Onions added to the salt acts as an effective remedy for colitis and scurvy.

Roasted onions help in treating boils and piles.

The smell of onion juice helps us to recover from fainting.

Onions help in treating infantile convulsions, epileptic and hysterical fits.

Onions also help you to recover from headache.

Onions decoction helps in checking the heat sensation.

If you are suffering from ear ache, administer a drop of warm onion juice into the ear to get relief from ear ache.

Onions also help to control blood pressure.

A teaspoonful of onion juice mixed with honey acts as a wonderful medicine to bring down the blood pressure. The treatment should be taken for 15 to 20 days continuously.

Drinking raw onion juice mixed with honey and ginger juice helps to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Onions are found to possess anti-rheumatic property.

Onions are good diet for the diabetic patients as they contain hypoglycemic property.

Onions help you for removing corms.

Onions act as good antibacterial agent.

Onions can be used to relieve pain from insect bites and scorpion bites.