You are here: Home » India » Golden Temple shines in Diwali lights and Varanasi’s saints pray for world peace

Golden Temple shines in Diwali lights and Varanasi’s saints pray for world peace

Updated on October 20, 2017 By Pallavi Bandhakavi Leave a comment

Tags:

Golden Temple is the holy place of Sikhs and on the occasion of Diwali, the Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib is decorated with millions of lights.

Large number of devotees gathered at the Golden Temple to celebrate Diwali, which is a Festival of Lights.

On the other hand, the saints of Satua Baba Ashram celebrated Diwali by lighting oil lamps in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

Golden Temple and Varanasi

Golden Temple and Varanasi – Devottes celebrate Diwali (Image Courtesy: ANI)

The saints in Varanasi prayed for World peace.

Diwali is celebrated all over India and also by Indians in other countries and prayed goddess Lakshmi to bring them luck and prosperity. Even though there was ban on crackers in some major cities, people bursted crackers, lit lights, candles and shared sweets on the occasion of Diwali.

You May Also Like

Accident in Mumbai
Speeding truck kills motorcyclist in Mumbai near Santacruz
Pulwama encounter
Police confirms LeT J&K Chief Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *