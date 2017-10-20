Golden Temple shines in Diwali lights and Varanasi’s saints pray for world peace

Golden Temple is the holy place of Sikhs and on the occasion of Diwali, the Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib is decorated with millions of lights.

Large number of devotees gathered at the Golden Temple to celebrate Diwali, which is a Festival of Lights.

On the other hand, the saints of Satua Baba Ashram celebrated Diwali by lighting oil lamps in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

The saints in Varanasi prayed for World peace.

Diwali is celebrated all over India and also by Indians in other countries and prayed goddess Lakshmi to bring them luck and prosperity. Even though there was ban on crackers in some major cities, people bursted crackers, lit lights, candles and shared sweets on the occasion of Diwali.